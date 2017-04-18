Travis Jon Scott passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at his home in Stockton, Kansas at the age of 47. He was born on December 9, 1969 in Colby, Kansas to John David and Phyllis (Keenan) Scott. He grew up in Bird City, Kansas and graduated from Cheylin High School with the Class of 1988. He went on to graduate from Kansas State University in December 1993, with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Travis was a Title VI Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Transportation and worked as a District Construction Engineer in District 3, with 23 years of service. He loved sports and was an avid K-State football, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved his friends very much and enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing the horses at Fonner Park in Grand Island, Nebraska. The greatest love of his life was his daughter Chloe, and he took great joy in being a part of her activities.

Travis is survived by his daughter Chloe Rae of Stockton, KS, mother Phyllis Scott of Loveland, CO; brother Troy Scott and wife Meshell niece and nephew Toree and Alec of Athens, TX, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father John Scott, grandparents Beverly and Mary Scott, Ogle and Lenora Keenan.

It is said that life is like a book in which some chapters are happy, some are sad, and some are more exciting than others. For Travis, although his book was too short, it remains full of adventures to tell, lessons to learn, and tales of good deeds to remember; but of all the pages, the legacy that will live on in Chloe will be the most beautiful chapters of all.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Stockton. A private family inurnment will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chloe Scott Scholarship Fund and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N 1st Street, Stockton, KS 67669.