April 18, 2017 – The 2017 Salina Poetry Series third poet Denise Low will read on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Salina Community Theatre’s Sunflower Financial Theatre, 303 E. Iron Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for students at the door. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and a cash bar will be available.

Kansas poet Denise Low is the author of 25 books and was the Kansas Poet Laureate 2007-2009. Her title “Words of a Prairie Alchemist” (2007) was designated a 2007 Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas. Her writings explore interactions of historic and natural time with individual imagination. “Melange Black,” poetry based on geologic structures and mixed-blood experiences (Red Mountain Press, 2014) and “Jackalope,” trickster fiction (Red Mountain Press, 2016) are Low’s most recent publications. She is co-publisher of Mammoth Publications, an independent literary press specializing in Indigenous and Mid-Plains poetry and prose. Low maintains a poetry blog, with more than 400 entries and writes poetry reviews for the Kansas City Star. She teaches for Baker University’s School of Professional and Graduate Studies and leads independent writing workshops.

Denise Low is a 5th generation Kansan of mixed German, British, and unaffiliated Lenape (Delaware) and Cherokee heritage. She grew up in Emporia, Kan. Denise holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of Kansas, an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Wichita State University and a B.A. and M.A. in English from the University of Kansas. She lives with her husband Tom Weso in Lawrence, Kan.

Salina Poetry Series is sponsored by Salina Public Library and Salina Arts and Humanities. For more information, contact Lori Berezovsky at (785) 825-4624, or visit Salina Public Library at 301 W. Elm.