LYON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Lyon County are investigating a stabbing and reported an arrest.

Just after 5:30 a.m. on March 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of E Hwy 99 in Olpe, Kansas for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located Rick Hammond, 52, Olpe had been cut after confronting a man in his garage, according to a media release.

The United States Marshal’s Office assisted the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation and arrested 31-year-old Tyler McCarley in the area of Harrogate, TN, according to a media release.

McCarley now awaits extradition procedures to be brought back to Kansas.

He is believed to be from the Hutchison and has ties to Madison, KS and Kiowa and Ford Counties and Oklahoma, according to the sheriff’s department.