Sheriff asks for help to locate convicted Kan. robbery suspect

by Leave a Comment

Adams-photo Barton Co.

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in central Kansas are asking the public for help to locate a convicted Kansas robbery suspect.

Christopher Adams, 31, is wanted for several outstanding warrants including aggravated robbery, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s Department.

Adams is a white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Adams has previous convictions in 2003 and 2012 on theft and aggravated battery charges, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information about Adams is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

