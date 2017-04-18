MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s Purple/White Spring Game this Saturday will be carried on 10 stations across the state of Kansas in addition to SiriusXM Satellite Radio as the K-State Sports Network and K-State Sports Properties announced its affiliate lineup.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., with the pregame show as the Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, and former K-State quarterback Stan Weber will preview the 2017 Wildcats prior to calling the action with Matt Walters providing updates from the sidelines. Aside from the 10 network stations carrying the game (listed below), the contest can also be heard on Sirius channel 137 and XM channel 200.

The game will also be shown world-wide on K-StateHD.TV with audio from the K-State Sports Network beginning at 1 p.m. The broadcast is available only to premium subscribers. To sign up, please visit www.k-statehd.tv.

Tickets to the Purple/White Spring Game are available for just $5 through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m., and fans can enter through gates M, N, R and V on the east side and B and D on the west side. General admission seating will be available in Sections 1-9 on the west side and Sections 10-17 behind the south end zone. Seating in sections on the east side of the stadium will be closed due to ongoing construction in the east-side suites and field-level wall.

The Wildcats kick off the 2017 campaign on Saturday, September 2, against Central Arkansas. Following a matchup against Charlotte on September 9, K-State travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on SEC foe Vanderbilt. Kansas State opens its five-game Big 12 home slate on September 30, against Baylor.

The priority deadline for season-ticket purchases is this Friday. A limited number of single-game tickets go on sale online only on June 20. All seven home games are anticipated to sell out quickly and extend the Bill Snyder Family Stadium sellout streak to 40 games.

2017 Purple/White Spring Game Affiliates

Location Station Frequency

Beloit KVSV 1190 AM/105.5 FM

Clay Center KCLY 100.9 FM

Junction City KJCK 1420 AM

Kansas City WHB 810 AM

Manhattan KMAN 1350 AM

Manhattan KMKF 101.5 FM

Medicine Lodge KQZQ 98.3 FM

Salina KSAL 1150 AM

Topeka WIBW 580 AM

Wichita KQAM 1480 AM

Satellite Sirius 137

Satellite XM 200