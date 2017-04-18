Salina Police responded to a burglary at the First Presbyterian Church early this morning. Authorities arrived to find a homeless man hiding in the building, according to Police Sgt. James Feldman.

The 28-year-old suspect triggered the alarm around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, alerting authorities. Sgt. Feldman said police responded, not finding any sign of forced entry at the church, located on the 300 block of S 8th. A janitor arrived, letting officers in the building. Once inside they were able to locate the suspect.

Sgt. Feldman said that the man allegedly damaged a door lock and some drywall gaining access to the building. He then stole some food.

The man was taken into custody and faces burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and criminal obstruction. The damage to the building was estimated at $100.