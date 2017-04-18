Marian Therese Holub, 62, passed away Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Newton Medical center due to complications from pneumonia.

She was born with Down syndrome along with her identical sister, Maureen Clarice, to Louis A. and Mary A. (Tajchman) Holub of Tampa, on July 3, 1954 at St. Luke Hospital in Marion. She lived with her sister Maureen who was her lifelong companion, in Newton for 36 years under the care of Northview and later ResCare. She worked at ResCare Industries for many years doing small jobs such as potting plants, assembling nuts and bolts, making small flags to mark utility lines and much more. After retiring herself from industries, she spent her time at ResCare day services with many friends and companions. She was very compassionate and loving, hugging those in need, including Maureen. She enjoyed painting, coloring, doing puzzles, tossing cards and more.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Brothers Adolph “Ed” Holub and Gerald Lou Holub and sister-in-law Catherine (Franta) Holub. Marian is survived by her brother Ken Holub of Tampa; sisters Maureen Holub of Newton, KS, Rose Mary (Holub) Brasil of Lakewood, CO, and Kathryn (Holub) Walker of Coppell, TX; Aunt Sylvia and Husband Virgil Beving of Ackley, IA and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2017, 1:00 p.m., at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Tampa KS, with rosary prior to the service beginning at 12:30. Burial will follow at Pilsen Cemetery, Pilsen, KS.