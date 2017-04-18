LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, he announced through his agent, B.J. Armstrong of the Wasserman Media Group Monday.

“After thoroughly consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball,” Jackson said. “I am very thankful for all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”

“This obviously does not come as a surprise,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “When we recruited Josh we were so fortunate but also knew this would probably be a one-year stay. He has not only surpassed our expectations as a player but also as a leader and a teammate. We are all very happy for Josh and his family and are very proud of having coached one of the most talented kids that has ever come through here. We’ve had a lot really good ones here but Josh is as prepared for the next level as anyone that we have ever had.”

A 2017 Wooden All-America selection and the 2017 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Jackson joined KU teammate Frank Mason III on the All-Big 12 First Team. The seven-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honoree finished second on the KU team in scoring at 16.3 points per game. A two-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Jackson broke or tied four Kansas freshman records including double-doubles (12), rebounds (tied Danny Manning’s 258 set in 1985), field goals made (220) and field goals attempted (429).

Jackson’s 16.3 scoring average was sixth in the Big 12 and his 7.4 rebounds per game were fifth. The Detroit native led Kansas with 59 steals and 37 blocked shots his freshman campaign.



Jackson on the Kansas Freshmen record’s list (top 5):

Double-Doubles: First (13)

Field Goals Made: First (220)

Field Goals Attempted: First (429)

Rebounds: Tied for Second (258, – Danny Manning in 1984-85)

Points: Third (572)

Scoring Average: Second (16.3)

Free Throws Made: Third (98)

Free Throws Attempted: Second (173)

Steals: Fifth (55)

Minutes: Fourth (1,077)