John “Jack” Peters

(February 25, 1933 – April 18, 2017)

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Friday, April 21 at the McDonald Funeral Home followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will start at 4 PM followed by a Rosary Service at 6 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Donor’s Choice.