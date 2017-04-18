Jerry Lee Price, 69, of Salina, joined the love of his life, Karen, in heaven Monday, April 17, 2017 after a brave fight with cancer. Jerry was born May 31, 1947 to Otis London Price and Irene Marie Taylor in Wewoka, Okla.

Jerry had a love for life that surpasses most, had a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms, and a heart as infinite as the heavens above. He loved his family and friends more than life itself.

He loved trips to the casino, but more than that, he loved his daily trips to see his Sonic family for his chocolate diet cokes.

He was a devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend. Everyone who knew him can attest to the man he was. Jerry was a hard worker all his life, making sure his family was always taken care of, no matter what. He served in the United States Army from June 1964 through February 1974 as a communications specialist.

He is survived by: his children, Johnny (Debbie) of Marysville, Shane (Megan) of Tacoma, Wash., and Kelli Morton (Dennis) of Salina; sister, Debbie Hair (Don) of Shawnee, Okla.; and the apples of Papa’s eye, Josiah, Jaxson, and Jlynn all of Tacoma.

Jerry was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 33 wonderful memory-filled years, Karen Price in 2015; his parents; brother, Douglas Price; and sister, Barbara Iverson.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m. at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Ryan Mortuary with Pastor Greg Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.