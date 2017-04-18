The Salina Post

Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Uno is a one-year-old domestic medium hair/mix. This large, gray female arrived at the shelter on April 6.

Jewel is a large Fila Brasileiro. She is seven-year-old and is housetrained. She arrived at the shelter this weekend.

Rex has been at the shelter since April 13. He is a small, gray, two-year-old domestic shorthair/mix.

