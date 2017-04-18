Saline County Rural Fire District #3 responded to a vehicle fire around 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the owner of a 2002 Pontiac Montana attempted to start the minivan several days ago. When it would not start, they pushed the vehicle out of the driveway.

Sheriff Soldan said the owner awoke early this morning to find the van engulfed in flames.

Rural firefighters responded to the residence, located on the 1500 block of Link, putting out the fire. The van was a total loss, estimated at $2,500. Sheriff Soldan said an investigation did not turn up anything suspicious about the fire and the cause may have been electrical.