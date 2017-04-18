The Salina Country Club will be hosting DVACK’s annual Charity Golf Classic on Friday, May 12th, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., with the Shotgun start beginning at 9:30 a.m. The registration deadline is May 8th.

“DVACK’s mission is to reduce the incidents of domestic violence and sexual offenses and to provide comfort and support to victims through crisis intervention and support services in North-Central Kansas.” Profits from the event will benefit DVACK by funding programs for victims of domestic violence and/or sexual assault.

Potential sponsors for this event have four options: Cart Sponsors, Hole Sponsors, Gold Sponsors, and Ad in Program Sponsors. Individuals are also encouraged to enter the tournament.

Cart Sponsorships come with a $100 fee and include signs on carts. Hole Sponsorships have a $175 fee and include a sign on a sponsored tee/green. Gold Sponsorships come with a $750 fee, which includes a team of four players in the tournament, name included in all advertising and entry forms, and a sponsor sign displayed at registration and on all carts. All sponsorships mentioned above will also receive acknowledgment at the awards ceremony.

Ad in Event Program sponsorships are also available for $50. Individuals entering the tournament will have a $125 fee, which includes 18-hole green fees, golf cart, food, beverages, and prizes.

A Mexican buffet lunch is available when the tournament concludes.

For more information you may contact Andrea Quill:

Call DVACK: (785) 827-5862 Email: andreaq@dvack.org Online: www.dvack.org