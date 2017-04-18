WICHIA — Charles “CJ” Johnston, 25, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Sumner County, Kansas. CJ was born March 4, 1992. in Wichita, Kansas. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

CJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles E. Johnston, Johnny Barnes and Bob Bryant. He is survived by his; dad and step mom, Scott and Rita Johnston; his mom, Katina (Barnes) Johnston; sisters, Lauren Johnston, Alicia Johnston, and Cierra Serrano; brother, Dominic Powell; grandparents, Vonnie Bryant, Sam and Debbie Gomez, Larry and Marie Higgins; two nieces, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, April 21, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St., Salina, Ks from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary.