USD 305 BOE begins process of selecting interim superintendent

by 1 Comment

The Salina USD 305 Board of Education has called a special meeting for executive sessions to discuss personnel. The meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the District Office, 1511 Gypsum.

The Board of Education is working with Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to begin the process of selecting an interim superintendent. At the April 20 special meeting the Board will meet KASB-recommended interim candidates and interview them.

Following these interviews on Thursday the Board will determine next steps toward identifying an interim superintendent by June 30. The process will not be completed until the Board has decided upon a finalist and negotiated a contract.

