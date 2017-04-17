Ted D. Pyatt 85 died April 16, 2017 at his residence in Lyons. Born on October 8, 1931 at Three Sands, Oklahoma to Charles Joshua and Bonnie Mae Gore Pyatt, he was a longtime Lyons resident. He retired as the Parks Supervisor for the City of Lyons. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and member of the Assembly of God Church, Lyons. Ted married LaVeta Mae Wolf, September 8, 1956 in Lyons, she died on April 10, 2010. Survivors are Son, Dan & Cindy Pyatt, Kinsley; Daughter, Sheryl Hacker, Lyons; Sister, Corine Sweden, Ft. Worth, TX.; 3 Grandchildren, Christy Pyatt, Lacy Hacker, Joshua Pyatt

Preceded in death by his Parents; Twin Brothers, Merle & Earl Pyatt, Brothers, Charles J. Pyatt Jr., Lloyd Pyatt, Bill Pyatt, David Pyatt, Norman Pyatt

Funeral Service 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Assembly of God Church, Lyons with Rev. Larry Schumacher officiating. Burial in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials to Assembly of God Church in care of the funeral home.