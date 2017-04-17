The Salina Post

Suspect hospitalized after NW Kansas chase, crash

THOMAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Thomas County are investigating a suspect after a crash and arrest.

Just before 3p.m. Sunday, a Deputy with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for excessive speeds on U.S. 24 just west of Colby.

Upon initiating a traffic stop inside of Colby city limits, the vehicle fled from the Deputy.
The deputy pursued the vehicle down 4th Street and numerous residential streets before fleeing north out of town.

Officers with the Colby Police Department joined in the pursuit.
After leaving Colby, the suspect lost control and flipped his vehicle before coming to a rest at Franklin Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive.

The driver exited the vehicle and surrendered to the Thomas County Deputy and Colby Police Officers.

The suspect was arrested and provided medical treatment.

No additional details were released late Sunday.

