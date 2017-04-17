SALINE COUNTY – Easter Sunday’s storm provided more substantial moisture for many areas of central Kansas.

Rainfall amounts varied from .07 to .60 inches in Saline County. Northwest Ottawa County reported .50 inches of moisture.

After big rains Saturday, portions of Lincoln County reported an additional .42 of moisture.

Dickinson County residents reported .07 to .25 inches of rain.

Residents reported just a trace of moisture in Ellsworth and McPherson County.

The National Weather Forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Monday and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.