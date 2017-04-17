Steven Wayne Carlson, 58, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017, at his home in McPherson. He was a Master Electrician and owned and operated EMI (Electrical Maintenance & Installation). He also owned and operated J&M Leasing.

Steve was born on September 30, 1958, in McPherson, KS, the son of Robert Dean and Betty Jean (Becker) Carlson. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1976. On August 22, 1981, Steve was united in marriage to Lori J. Lemasters in McPherson.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and also attended New Hope Evangelical Church, both of McPherson.

Survivors include: wife, Lori Carlson of McPherson, KS; son, Matthew Carlson and wife, Kesley, of Manhattan, KS; daughter, Jami Carlson of Lenexa, KS; mother, Betty Carlson of McPherson, KS; brother, Dennis Carlson and wife, Sherill, of McPherson, KS; sister, Diane Rhea and husband, Terry, of Lindsborg, KS; aunt, Rozella Chapman of McPherson, KS; mother-in-law, Dorothy Tillock of Moundridge, KS; and one grandson.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The graveside service will be held at 9:30 AM, Thursday, April 20, at McPherson Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at the First Baptist Church, McPherson with Rev. Andrew Currier officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.