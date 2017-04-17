Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night across much of the area. The main risks will be large hail and damaging winds. Check later forecasts and outlooks for updates.

Severe weather potential looks to increase across the region Wednesday evening and night, as a strong storm system approaches from the west. At this time, the main risks are large hail and

damaging winds.

Another powerful storm system will approach the region late in the week and into the weekend, bringing the potential for widespread moderate to heavy rain and localized flooding Friday into Saturday.