A tip to Crimestoppers led authorities to three suspects who were caught on camera shooting an airsoft gun in the old Gypsum schoolhouse. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the owner of the schoolhouse did not pursue charges.

Friday, authorities asked for help identifying several male suspects who broke into the schoolhouse, located at Third and King, late Monday night/ Tuesday morning. Sheriff Soldan said that authorities identified the two adult males and a teenager involved. They were all Gypsum locals and the building owner did not file charges.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects damaged drywall and several windows in the building. The total loss was estimated at $1,000.