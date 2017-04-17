This is a reminder that the 2016 second half tax payments are due May 10th. The 2016

tax statements were mailed in November 2016. First half tax was due December 21, 2016 and second half tax is due May 10, 2017.

Please send the remittance stub from the bottom of the tax statement with the payment.

Please remember to indicate on the stub if you want a paid receipt returned to you. Can’t

find your statement? Call the Treasurer’s Office for the amount due and the tax ID

number. A copy of the statement can be emailed or mailed upon request.

If the 2016 first half tax has not been paid, interest is due. Please call the Treasurer’s

Office for the correct amount prior to sending payment.