Raymond E. Rahe, 85, passed away Saturday, April 15th, in Abilene. He was born December 20, 1931 in Linn, Kansas, the son of Edwin H. and Hulda M. (Meyer) Rahe. Growing up in the Linn area, Raymond attended local schools and graduated from Linn High School with the class of 1949. After school, he served in the Air Force in England. On June 19, 1955 Raymond married Carol Mae Rogge in Linn. Most all of their married life was spent in Linn. He had been employed by Pittsburg Des Moines Steel Company from 1954 until 1961 as a welder on water towers. In 1961, Raymond began working for Kuhlman Implement and Hardware as a salesman of farm implements later buying the business in 1972 and retiring in 1994. Carol preceded him in death November 13, 2012. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren hunting and fishing, collecting guns and playing cards. Raymond was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Linn and active in community service. He was also preceded in death by: parents; son, Timothy; two sisters, Alice Spreer and Mary Lange; four brothers, Lester, LaVern, Richard and Leonard Rahe and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Rahe.

Raymond is survived by: Daughter Terri Ane Free of Abilene; two sons, Joseph Dean Rahe of North Platte, Nebraska and Thomas William Rahe of Abilene; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nola MacFee of Chicago, Illinois and Marilyn Weise of Linn and two brothers, Bill Rahe of Hiawatha and Ed Rahe of Topeka.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 19th , at the Zion Lutheran Church in Linn with Pastors David Gruoner and Justin Panzer officiating. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Tuesday, April 18th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. They may be left at

or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.