A pursuit through residential Salina ended with a crash early Saturday morning.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer attempted to pull over a black sedan for speeding near the intersection of Ohio and Republic. The driver sped off, taking the officer on a pursuit down several residential streets.

The chase ended when the driver struck a power line pole on the 1000 block of Sunrise, flipping the 1997 Infiniti I30. Gage DeWitt, 20, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for minor injuries and was released shortly after.

DeWitt faces multiple charges, including flee and elude, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and not wearing a seatbelt.