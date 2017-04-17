The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Pavement Sealing Update

by

On Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 17

Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct

Brookefield, Kasyn to Ridgehill

Progress, Water Well north

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Revere, Shalimar to Ohio

Ridgehill

Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley

Shalimar, Sequoia to Revere

Tues, Apr 18

Enterprise, cul-de-sac to Schilling

Market Place, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Sunset Ridge, Dunnwood to Kasyn

Wed, Apr 19

9th Northbound, Avenue B to Avenue A

10th, Republic to Franklin

Belmont, Planet to 9th

Gail, dead end to Ray

Sam’s Place, 9th to Market Place

Sullivan, cul-de-sac to west of 9th

Yost, cul-de-sac to Water Well

Thurs, Apr 20

10th, Morrison to South

10th, Republic to Franklin

Montrose, Crawford to South

Fri, Apr 21

11th, Washington to Morrison

Charles, Phillips to 11th

Glen, Upper Mill Heights

Hillcrest, cul-de-sac to Channel

 

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

