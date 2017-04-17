On Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Apr 17
Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct
Brookefield, Kasyn to Ridgehill
Progress, Water Well north
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Revere, Shalimar to Ohio
Ridgehill
Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley
Shalimar, Sequoia to Revere
Tues, Apr 18
Enterprise, cul-de-sac to Schilling
Market Place, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Sunset Ridge, Dunnwood to Kasyn
Wed, Apr 19
9th Northbound, Avenue B to Avenue A
10th, Republic to Franklin
Belmont, Planet to 9th
Gail, dead end to Ray
Sam’s Place, 9th to Market Place
Sullivan, cul-de-sac to west of 9th
Yost, cul-de-sac to Water Well
Thurs, Apr 20
10th, Morrison to South
10th, Republic to Franklin
Montrose, Crawford to South
Fri, Apr 21
11th, Washington to Morrison
Charles, Phillips to 11th
Glen, Upper Mill Heights
Hillcrest, cul-de-sac to Channel
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.