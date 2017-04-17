On Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 17 Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct Brookefield, Kasyn to Ridgehill Progress, Water Well north Ray, Schilling to Neal Revere, Shalimar to Ohio Ridgehill Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley Shalimar, Sequoia to Revere Tues, Apr 18 Enterprise, cul-de-sac to Schilling Market Place, Schilling to Sam’s Place Ray, Schilling to Neal Sunset Ridge, Dunnwood to Kasyn Wed, Apr 19 9th Northbound, Avenue B to Avenue A 10th, Republic to Franklin Belmont, Planet to 9th Gail, dead end to Ray Sam’s Place, 9th to Market Place Sullivan, cul-de-sac to west of 9th Yost, cul-de-sac to Water Well Thurs, Apr 20 10th, Morrison to South 10th, Republic to Franklin Montrose, Crawford to South Fri, Apr 21 11th, Washington to Morrison Charles, Phillips to 11th Glen, Upper Mill Heights Hillcrest, cul-de-sac to Channel

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.