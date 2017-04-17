White City – Janell Marie (Cappel) Carson, 56, of White City, KS, passed away April 6, 2017 at her home. She was born on Oct. 24, 1960, in McCook, NE, Red Willow County, to Eugene and Judith (Bahl) Cappel. She graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1979. After high school, she attended Kearney State College and Mid-Plains Community College. She worked as a Medical Technologist for many years until she retired in 2012. She married Dennis Carson on Nov. 10th, 2007. They lived happily on the family farm just outside of White City, KS.

Janell enjoyed being outdoors with the horses and baby calves, never finding an animal that she didn’t like. She loved spending time with family, most especially all of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whenever the opportunity arose. She touched all of those around her with kindness and her easy going ways.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Judith Cappel; step-mother Roberta Cappel, maternal grand-parents Leopold (Bus) and June Bahl and paternal grand-parents Fred and Marie Cappel all of McCook NE.

She is survived by her husband Dennis Carson of White City; brother, Bruce (Cecilie) Cappel of Granite Falls, WA; sister, Kathleen (John) Spresser of Herington, KS; six step-brothers and sisters as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials will be designated at a later date. Condolences or personal reflections may be left at http://www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com