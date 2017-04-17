Illa Rae Johnson, 78, Minneapolis, died Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. She was born on August 3, 1938 in Yankton, SD; the only child of Ray and Ila (Witt) Sumnicht.

Illa Rae was a graduate of the Yankton, South Dakota school system and she attended Yankton College. She and Dean A. Johnson were united in marriage on June 24, 1959. They moved to Minneapolis on November 20, 1963. Illa Rae worked for the Fox Jewelry Store and WNAX radio both in Yankton. While living in Minneapolis, she and Dean became the owners and operators of City Pharmacy and C.P.’s Gifts; they retired in 2004.

Illa Rae was a member of the First United Methodist Church, U.M.W., Minneapolis Chamberettes, Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, P.E.O., Quest Club; and the Home Arts Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Theresa “Terri” Penn.

Survivors include her husband, Dean of the home; sons, Lance Johnson and wife Donna of Minneapolis and Kent Johnson of Salina; son-in-law, Mike Penn of Minneapolis; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 20 in Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Public memorial services will be at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 27 at the First United Methodist Church, Minneapolis. The family kindly requests no flowers and ask that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church or the Ottawa County Health Center and may be left in care of Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.