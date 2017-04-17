Derby – Helen Maurine Gobin, 89, died April 15, 2017 at Parkside Home in Hillsboro. She was born May 31, 1927 to Arthur and Cora Gladys (Ammann) Banks at Isabel, Kansas. She married Ray McClure August 22, 1948 at Isabel. Survivors include: daughters, Sharolyn (Gary) Tibbetts of Hillsboro, Rhonda Jean (Don) Baxter of Boone, Iowa; grandchildren, Shannon Achilles of McPherson, Ray Baxter of Xenia, Ohio; 5 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eleanor Banks of Isabel, KS. Predeceased by her husband, Ray McClure in 1994, grandson, Shawn McClure Tibbetts in 1983, brother, Ray Banks and sister, Ruth Romine. Graveside Service Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Isabel Cemetery rural Isabel, KS. Memorials to National Reyes Syndrome Foundation, Hillsboro Senior Center or Parkside Homes in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com