Gwendolyn J. Dahl, 83, of Lindsborg passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at Bethany Home. Gwendolyn was born September 12, 1933 in Savonborg, KS, to the late Paul Edward and Geraldine L. (Grable) Dahl.

Survivors include her daughters: Cheryl (David) Schoenig, of Salina, KS, Cindy (David) Curchy, of Camdenton, MO, and Kristin (John) Markby, of Salina, KS; son: Kurtis (Pam) Rodine, of Manning, SC; sister: Judy Sherman of Tacoma, WA brother: David (Karen) Dahl, of Howard, KS; as well as 13 grandchildren and many great, great great grandchildren, and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, Randy Rodine, and brother, Phil Dahl.

Visitation will be held from 4pm to 6pm, Wednesday, April 19 at Christians Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, at Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, KS.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Home or Kindred Hospice. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.