A Salina’s Most Wanted man was picked up in Mississippi over the weekend. According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the original cases date back to December of 2016.

On Dec. 5, Billarious Gatlin’s ex-girlfriend told police that she arrived home to find him waiting at her residence, located on the 800 block of Rainbow.

Gatlin, 26, allegedly threatened her with a knife. The victim called authorities after locking herself and her 11-year-old son in a bedroom. Gatlin left before authorities arrived but a warrant was issued for his arrest citing one count of aggravated assault, Capt. Forrester said.

On Dec. 27, around 3 a.m., Gatlin allegedly returned to the residence, again threatening the victim with a knife. Authorities said that he took the victim’s cellphone, so she couldn’t call law enforcement while he sexually assaulted her.

Salina Police issued another warrant, citing one count of rape, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and intimidation of a witness.

Gatlin was booked into the Saline County Jail at 11:15 a.m. Sunday morning after being transported from TylerTown, Miss.