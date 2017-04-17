Edwin G. “Ed” Wikoff, 69, of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at his home. Ed was born October 18, 1947, the son of Thomas Lester and Lila Rose (Walker) Wikoff.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Brenda Laas; son, Cary (Amy); daughters, Michelle Schrock and Kelli Wikoff (Andrew Sittenauer); sister, Nancee Richards (Leland); brother, Tom (Lori); and grandchildren, Darriane and Darby Wikoff, Rylee and Reygan Schrock, and Quinn and Nicholas Sittenauer.

Ed practiced as a certified public accountant for over 45 years, working at Kennedy & Coe and then as a solo practitioner, and greatly valued all of the friendships he developed through his work. He also enjoyed raising crops on his family farm.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Salina, followed by burial at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville. A lunch will be served at the Brookville United Methodist Church, Brookville, following the burial.

Memorials may be made to U.S.D. 307 (Ell-Saline) for student activity scholarships to enable deserving students to fully participate in student organization programs and activities, in care of Ryan Mortuary.