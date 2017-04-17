Charlotte Ruth Ternstrom, 83, of Lindsborg died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Bethany Home. Charlotte was born May 6, 1933 in Lindsborg, KS to the late Verner and Lillian (Linderholm) Ternstrom.

Charlotte was a 1951 graduate of Lindsborg High School. Following that she was the church secretary at Bethany Lutheran Church for 48 years, until her retirement in 1999.

Survivors include her sisters, Arlene (Jesse) Patrick of Marquette, KS, and Karen Flaming, of Magalia, CA; brother: Ray (Evelyn) Ternstrom of Walnut Creek, CA; special friend, Jane Brunsell, of Lindsborg; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Carolyn Soderquist.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 20 from 5-7PM at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 am on Friday, April 21 at Bethany Lutheran Church, with Pastor Loren Mai officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, for Christian Education. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.