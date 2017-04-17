NAME: Antoinette L. “Toni” Prather
AGE: 70 yrs
DATE OF DEATH: April 15, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River
DATE OF BIRTH: May 31, 1946
PLACE OF BIRTH: Covina, California
PARENTS: Eugene & Esther Nastri Chewning
RESIDENCE: Lyons since 1964
OCCUPATION: former nursing home administrator at Kingman & McPherson;
Chamber of Commerce Manager at Lyons and McPherson; Rice County Community
Foundation Director
EDUCATION: Graduated from Lyons High School; Barton County Community College
& received a Bachelor’s Degree from Friends University and her Master’s Degree
from Kansas State University; graduated from the National Chamber Institute
MEMBERSHIPS: St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons
MARRIAGE: She married Ralph Barker, they later divorced. She married Jack Prather
on June 3, 1992 at Newkirk, Oklahoma
SURVIVORS: Husband, Jack of the home; Sons, Bobby & Jody Barker, Lyons, Jace &
Mary Beth Prather, Tulsa, OK.; Daughters, Kim & Rick Miller, Jennifer Barker both of Lyons,
Jill Bliss, Jan Dietrich, Jena & Derek White, Jara & Jason Herron all of Tulsa, OK.; Sister,
Carol & Terry Hunter, Papillion, NE.; 24 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents
FUNERAL MASS AND PARISH ROSARY: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 20, 2017 at
St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons
OFFICIATING: Father Robert Spencer
BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery
VISITATION: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M., April 19, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with
family present
MEMORIAL: Rice County Community Foundation, Sandstone Heights Nursing Home,
St. Paul Catholic Church or Hospice of Reno County in care of the funeral home.
Leave a Reply