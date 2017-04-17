DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Antoinette L. “Toni” Prather

AGE: 70 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: April 15, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River

DATE OF BIRTH: May 31, 1946

PLACE OF BIRTH: Covina, California

PARENTS: Eugene & Esther Nastri Chewning

RESIDENCE: Lyons since 1964

OCCUPATION: former nursing home administrator at Kingman & McPherson;

Chamber of Commerce Manager at Lyons and McPherson; Rice County Community

Foundation Director

EDUCATION: Graduated from Lyons High School; Barton County Community College

& received a Bachelor’s Degree from Friends University and her Master’s Degree

from Kansas State University; graduated from the National Chamber Institute

MEMBERSHIPS: St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons

MARRIAGE: She married Ralph Barker, they later divorced. She married Jack Prather

on June 3, 1992 at Newkirk, Oklahoma

SURVIVORS: Husband, Jack of the home; Sons, Bobby & Jody Barker, Lyons, Jace &

Mary Beth Prather, Tulsa, OK.; Daughters, Kim & Rick Miller, Jennifer Barker both of Lyons,

Jill Bliss, Jan Dietrich, Jena & Derek White, Jara & Jason Herron all of Tulsa, OK.; Sister,

Carol & Terry Hunter, Papillion, NE.; 24 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents

FUNERAL MASS AND PARISH ROSARY: 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 20, 2017 at

St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Father Robert Spencer

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery

VISITATION: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M., April 19, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with

family present

MEMORIAL: Rice County Community Foundation, Sandstone Heights Nursing Home,

St. Paul Catholic Church or Hospice of Reno County in care of the funeral home.