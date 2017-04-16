W. Dean Geiman, 79, of Marquette passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home in Marquette. Dean was born April 7, 1938 in Hutchinson, KS to the late Lindell and Evaline (Peterson) Geiman.

Dean was a graduate of Windom High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Bethany College.

He married Peggy Rawson on August 19, 1960 at Marquette, KS. He was a member of the Marquette United Methodist Church.

Dean was a career long farmer and rancher. He also taught school for 15 years in Canton, Falun, and Marquette. He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association, the American Quarter Horse Association, and was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association.

Survivors include his wife: Peggy, of the home; sons, Todd (Cindy) Geiman of Stillwell, KS, and Tad (Shelly) Geiman of Louisburg, KS; daughter, Traci (James) Kenner, of Overland Park, KS; brother, Bob (Carolyn) Geiman of McPherson, KS; sister in law, Lynn Geiman of Lindsborg, KS; as well as grandchildren, Shelby, Bailey, and Tyler Geiman, all of Stillwell, KS; Kylie, Kacie, Jayce, and Kami Geiman, all of Louisburg, KS; and Colton, Trey, and Trevor Kenner, all of Overland Park, KS.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brother, Gene Geiman.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18 from 5-7PM at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 19 at the Marquette United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Bever and Chaplain Tom Mayse, officiating. Interment will follow at the Marquette City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marquette United Methodist Church or Reno County Hospice, and may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.