Struggling to find members, the Parent Teacher Association at Sunset Elementary approached Taryn Meier about joining. Taryn joined the PTA spending two years as vice president before becoming PTA President. Taryn is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

PTA helps fund school events and gets parents active in student’s lives. All the members volunteer their time to help the school and the children. According to Taryn, some of the members put in over 15 hours on a slow week.

“Our school is wanting to buy a mascot, so we are trying to do what we can to help with that,” Taryn said. “For two weeks, I was peddling jerky sticks over lunch to help with that.”

Taryn maintains her full-time job while running Sunset’s PTA and parenting two kids.

“Almost every single one of us has a job and it can make things chaotic,” Taryn said. “I am also the manager of my location where I work. I work a lot of hours and do the PTA in my free time. But it is so worth it. I don’t have just two kids, I have 460.”

Since taking over PTA, Taryn has helped increase membership, getting more parents involved. But they are always looking for new members, she added.

“I was a really young mother. I worked so much I didn’t know what was going on at the school,” Taryn said. “That is one of the main reasons I started and now the kids love it. It has really helped me get involved.”

Taryn says the teachers at Sunset make their job easier. She enjoys meeting with them and they do whatever they can to assist the PTA.

Taryn was born and raised in Salina. She still lives here with her fiancé and two children.