Significant rainfall, hail from Saturday’s storm

SALINE COUNTY-Saturday night’s storms brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain to many areas of the state. There was also reports residents saw a tornado in Comanche County.

Early Sunday rainfall reports Saline County received from .15 to .80 of an inch of moisture.

Residents in portions of Lincoln County reported over 3 inches of moisture.

Ellsworth County reported from a trace to 1.16 inches of rain in the western portion of the county. Ottawa County reported just over .25 inches. McPherson county received .30- 1.80 of rain.

Dickinson County residents reports varied from .19 to .56. inches of moisture.

Residents in Stafford, Harvey and Sedgwick county reported over 2-inch rainfall totals. There are many reports of 3 and 4-inch rainfall totals in other areas of central Kansas.

 

The National Weather Service forecast call for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.

