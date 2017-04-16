Shirley A. Williamson, 78, passed away, Friday, April 14, 2017. She was born Sept 2, 1938, in Mankato, Kansas, to Floyd M. & Anna M. (Heater) Briggs.

Survivors: husband, Charles W. Williamson, children, Terry Clingman (Wayne), Beloit, Kevin Williamson, (Vonna) Utah, Charles Williamson (Cathy)Wyoming, Scott Williamson (Christa), Minneapolis, and Cindi Srna (Andy) Texas; Brothers, Everett Briggs (Phyllis), Mankato, George Briggs (Jessie), California, Robert Neeper, (Mary), Arizona, & Lenora Jaske, Oklahoma, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Donna Meier , Jean Mauk, Juanita Wince, Iva Lee Bush, Mary Knight, her brothers, John Briggs, Marvin Briggs.

Visitation will be at Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments, Beloit, Monday April 17 from 1-6 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Tues April 18, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Beloit.

Memorials may be made to Mitchell Co. EMS or American Red Cross Biomedical Service