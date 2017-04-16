MCPHERSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities, including the Kansas Bureau, are investigating a murder in McPherson County.

On Friday, police responded to the report of a man on the floor of his home in the city of McPherson, according to a media release.

When first responders arrived, the man was dead. Police believe the victim was targeted and knew the suspects. They do not believe the crime is a random act.

Officers identified the murder victim as 58-year-old Steven Carlson of McPherson.

Through the course of the investigation, officers identified 25-year-old Travis Ryan Belt as a suspect in the homicide. Just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police arrested Travis Belt on the requested charge of Murder in the First Degree and booked him into the McPherson County Jail.

Charges will be sent to McPherson County Attorney Torrance Parkins for review and filing.

Belt has previous drug, theft and weapons convictions in Reno and McPherson County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

