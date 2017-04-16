Nolan D Lewis

(February 21, 2011 – April 13, 2017)

Funeral services for Nolan D. Lewis, age 6 of Beloit, will be at 10 AM Thursday, April 20 at the McDonald-Roberts Funeral Home. Nolan died Thursday, April 13. Survivors include his parents; CJ Moore and Kay Lewis, brothers; Marley Lewis and Andy Moore of the home; Grandparents, Dan and Terry Siegrist of Salina, Steve and Cindy Hauck of Ada; Great Grandparents, Charles and Donna Leadabrand of Lebanon, Berta Lou Siegrist of Simpson, and LaDonna Hauck of Minneapolis; Aunt, Donna Siegrist and cousin Zain of Salina; beloved dog Moxie, plus many more family and friends. Visitation will be from 3-8Pm on Wednesday, April 19 with family present from 5-7PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Beloit Elementary School.