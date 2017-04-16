Marvin Stuenkel, 100, Linn, died Friday, April 14 at the Linn Community Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 18 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Palmer.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include his sisters, Lavera Helms, Lula Stuenkel, both of Linn; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sisters, Velma Braun, Sylvia Stuenkel, Ruth Mueller and Cecelia Dahm.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later by the family. Contributions may be sent in care of: Ward Funeral Home P.O. Box 157 Washington, KS 66968