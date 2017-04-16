Manfred Eldon Nelson, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017. He was born March 18, 1940 in Assaria to Godfrey and Esther Nelson. He grew up in Assaria where he lived most of his life.

He served in the U.S Navy.

Eldon took much pride in the community of Assaria, having served as city marshal, city maintenance supervisor, water and sewer superintendent, and a volunteer on the fire department. He also proudly served as a reserve deputy for Saline Co. Sheriff’s Department.

Eldon and his brother Harold founded and operated Nelson Appliance in Salina for many years.

He is survived by his wife Audrey Lavonn of the home; sister, Evelyn (Phil) Philips of Assaria; daughters, Janet (Pat) Gleason of St. John, Kan., Julie (Justin) Lister of McPherson, Jackie (Craig) Burt of Bennington; granddaughters, Lynda Keller of Larned, Kan., Caylie Burt of Salina, and Holly Burt of Lawrence.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold Nelson and Lee McComb.

Cremation was chosen. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Salina Animal Shelter in honor of Eldon’s best friends Ruffy and Ween.