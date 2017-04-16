GEARY COUNTY –A Kansas woman entered a “no contest” plea in a first-degree murder case on Friday in Geary County District Court.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Williams, 20, was convicted of conspiracy to commit premeditated first degree murder in the death of 24-year-old David Phillips of Manhattan.

Phillips was found dead from gunshot wounds to the head at 827 West 12th Street, Apartment C in Junction City in January of 2016.

She used electronic communication to lure Phillips to an apartment, according to prosecutors.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors recommended 180 months in prison.

Sentencing is set for July 27th.

Her co-defendant Joseph Craig is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon, and in the alternative Premeditated 1st Degree Murder or Felony Murder.