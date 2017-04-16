Heddy Ray, 90, of Salina, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Holiday Resort. She was born April 30, 1926, in St. Peter to Frank (Anna) Riedel.

She worked as a housekeeper for several local families. Heddy loved her family and friends, playing bingo and the staff at Holiday Resort. She also loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Survivors include a brother, Joe (Barbara) Riedel; sister, Mary Powell; children, Joe (Kathy), Sally (Ken) Brungardt, Vernon (Laurie) and Richard (Gale); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, with family receiving friends from 5-7, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Burial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Sacred Heart, Ninth and Iron.

Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Cathedral.