GARLAND, Texas — Gregory Edward Bieberly of Garland, Texas passed away on April 8, 2017 at the age of 63. He was born July 23, 1953 to Ralph and Ann (Bestgen) Bieberly in Emporea, Kansas. Gregory married Davora Smith on May 29, 1982 in Dallas, Texas. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Society of Civil Engineers. Gregory was a structural engineer. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Gregory is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Davora Bieberly of Garland, Texas; daughter, Kristin Bieberly and husband, Aaron of Denver, Colorado; sons, Steven Bieberly and wife, Jessica of Irving, Texas, Trent Bieberly of Garland, Texas; brothers, Ken Bieberly and wife, Sherril of Salina, Kansas, Terry Bieberly and wife, Deanna of Hutchinson, Kansas, Vernon Bieberly of Salina, Kansas, David Bieberly and wife, Lisa of Salina, Kansas , Mike Bieberly of Olathe, Kansas; and numerous other loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry Bieberly; and his sister, Beatrice Bieberly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 118 N. 9th St., Salina, Kansas, 67401. Vigil services will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, Apr. 18 at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2017, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 720 S. Floyd Rd., Richardson, Texas, 75080. A luncheon will follow both services.