George W. Bolz, 95, passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 in Ellinwood, KS. He was born May 16, 1921 in Centerville, NM to George H. and Luella May (Campbell) Bolz.

Living in Bushton since 1960, George was a supervisor at nearby Enron Gas and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bushton. He married Donna Kirk in New Mexico on April 23, 1962. She survives him.

George is also survived by his daughters, Vickie Bolz-Schlyer (John) of Bushton, Deena Mortimer (David) of Devine, TX, and Kristina Bolz of Bushton; son, David Bolz (Linda) of Bushton; brother, Herbert Bolz (Zoe) of Covington, OK; and two grandchildren, Emma and Aaron. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don and Chester; and sister, Fern.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at First United Methodist Church, Bushton.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Bushton, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.