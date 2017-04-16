MEADE COUNTY – Three people died in an accident just before 7p.m. on Friday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Ford F250 pulling a camper and driven by George Albert Lane, 53, Buffalo, MO., was eastbound on U.S. 54 one mile west of Fowler.

The camper trailer came unhooked from the pickup as it exited the bridge.

A 2013 Kenworth semi driven by Zachery Howard Duncan, 43, Watertown, SD., drove through the camper trailer. The collision caused a flat tire and the semi’s brakes locked up.

The camper trailer rotated off into the south ditch and hit a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Laura M. Perez, 44, Liberal, on the driver’s side front.

The Kenworth semi was pulled left of center and hit a 2015 Freighliner semi driven by John Franklin Kemp, Jr. 56, Brandon, MS., which was eastbound on U.S. 54. The Freightliner came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lane and completely burned.

The cab of the Kenworth semi became disconnected from the chassis and came to in the bottom of the creek.

Duncan, Kemp and a passenger in the Kenworth Manda J. Price, 35, Watertown, SD, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Fidler, Orme Bachman Mortuary.

No other injuries were reported.