Trump signs bill; allows Kan. to block some Planned Parenthood funds

by

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Trump’s action erases a rule that was finalized shortly before President Barack Obama left office in January. It’s the latest Obama-era regulation that Trump’s overturned.

Trump signed the measure Thursday behind closed doors in the Oval Office.

The measure narrowly cleared the Senate last month. It took votes by an ailing Republican senator who was recovering from back surgery, and a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence — serving as president of the Senate.

Comments

  1. If you want an abortion, pay for it yourself. We didn’t cause your dilemma, don’t want to pay for it.

    • I don’t agree with abortion, but it’s pay for the abortion or pay for the child for the next 18 years.

