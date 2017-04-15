Slow moving thunderstorms dropped very heavy rain across portions of central Kansas Saturday evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service just after 7pm, as a slow moving cold front moved into the area. Slow moving thunderstorms dumped up to a least four inches of rain in a two hour period south of Lincoln close to I-70. Dime to quarter size hail was also reported. During the height of the thunderstorm, Lincoln County Emergency Management reported traffic was stopped along I-70, and the Beverly/Carneiro exit at milepost 233 was blocked with vehicles which had stopped because of the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southeast Lincoln County, northeast Ellsworth County, and northwest Saline County until early Sunday morning. There were reports of water over a county road in Lincoln County.

There were also several reports of brief tornadoes and funnel clouds in Barton, Edwards, and Rush counties Saturday evening.