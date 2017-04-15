What connects the La Brea Tar Pitts and Kansas? More than you might think. For one thing, Dr. J.Z. Gilbert, the first graduate of McPherson College, went to Los Angeles in the very early 1900s to teach high school biology. Once there, he and his students began to undertake some of the first large-scale excavations in the La Brea Tar Pits. These finds became the nucleus of the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History. For another thing, some of those fossils made their way back to Kansas. And finally, many of the same animals that called Kansas home were also found in the tar pits, like the sabretooth cat, ground sloth, mammoth, mastodon and camel. Join Brett Whitenack as he discusses these connections, from Dr. Gilbert to a comparison of the fossils found in LA and Kansas. Brett is the Curator and Director of Daily Operations for the McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation.

Don’t miss this free Smoky Hills Audubon program, Thursday, April 20, at 7:30p in Room 229, Peters Science Hall on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. Social time starts at 7:00p.