SALINA -Retailer Rue21 said on its website Saturday that the store at Salina’s Central Mall will close.

The clothing store announced the Salina location will be among several stores nationally to close.

“It’s true – we are closing the store. It was a difficult but necessary decision. Stop by and check out the deals before it’s too late. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business!” the store said on its website.

Other Kansas locations with the same message include Hays and Emporia.

The company also has locations in Hutchinson, Manhattan, Dodge City, Garden City, Topeka, Wichita and Liberal.